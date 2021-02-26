HERMISTON — As Cindy Middleton accepted Hermiston's Woman of the Year award on Wednesday, Feb. 24, she thought back to the day in 1992 that her father called her while she was away at college to tell her that her own mother, Judy Bracher, was Woman of the Year.
"I was deeply touched by the way that Dad described what Mom was being recognized for," she remembered.
Middleton was one of several people recognized during the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce's annual Distinguished Citizens Awards banquet, along with Ken Huber as Man of the Year. The event, which usually hosts several hundred people in the Hermiston Community Center, was limited to award winners and their families this year and was held a greenhouse at Bennett Botanical Gardens.
Lou Ann Wolfe presented the Woman of the Year award to Middleton, whom Wolfe described as a leader constantly serving others. She said Middleton exemplifies Mother Theresa's admonishment to "give your hands to serve and your heart to love."
Middleton has been heavily involved in Special Olympics, including serving on the state advisory board for the organization, and started Hermiston and Tri-Cities versions of iCan Bike, which teaches special needs children how to ride a bicycle. She had volunteered with 4-H and FFA, sat on a number of organizations' committees and serves as an officer on the boards of the Greater Hermiston Community Foundation and the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation.
"She doesn't know the word spelled N-O but rather asks, 'When may we get started?' or 'That's a terrific idea, let's go,'" Wolfe said.
Middleton said she was deeply honored by the award, although she joked she didn't know how she felt about being the person chosen to represent 2020 specifically.
Man of the Year
Hermiston's 2020 Man of the Year was Ken Huber, owner and operator of Burns Mortuary.
Huber's son, Andrew Huber, presented the award. He said his father has been helping families through the most trying times of their lives for more than 25 years now in Hermiston, often going above and beyond to do so. He said people often stop him around town to tell him what his father's kindness has meant to them when they lost a loved one.
"He is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, never complains," Andrew said. "He truly has a great passion for helping people in any way possible."
Andrew said Ken is known for always stepping in when he sees someone needs help or something needs done, and taught his children the value of hard work and service. He quietly helps neighbors plow their driveway or mow their lawn, and has coached various youth sports over the years.
As Ken accepted the award, he said he hates to be in the spotlight, but felt honored to be recognized.
"I had no idea over 25 years ago when I came to Hermiston what a special community this is," he said. "This is a community that everyone pitches in when there's a need. If they're asked, they're right there, and more importantly when they're not asked, they're right there."
Business of the Year
The Bob Severson Rotary Business of the Year award was presented to M&M Potato, Inc. of Hermiston.
Presenter Dennis Barnett said owner Jake Malmberg started the business as a side gig in 1980 as he worked a second day job.
"No employees, just himself and little sleep," Barnett said.
Now, Barnett said, M&M Potato employs more than 250 people during the busy months. While Malmberg is busy with the job, however, Barnett said he also become a "significant supporter of everything Hermiston." He is a board member for Hermiston Sports Boosters, supplies a significant number of auction items for fundraiser auctions and has supported organizations, including his church, Farm-City Pro Rodeo and the Greater Hermiston Community Foundation.
"All of this, behind the curtain with no fanfare," Barnett said.
In accepting the award, Malmberg said he lives by two rules: It's better to give than receive, and treat other people the way you want to be treated.
"I've tried to model that way in my life," he said.
Merit of Honor
The Merit of Honor award, given to honor service and leadership in the community, went to Doug Alvarez.
Alvarez, who was not present, was recognized via video by family members who expressed how proud they were of Alvarez, along with photos of an earlier presentation of the award.
Alvarez volunteers as operations director for the Agape House and Eastern Oregon Mission, and helps coordinate the backpack program for schools to send extra food home with students in need on weekends.
Educator of the Year
Hermiston School District's educators of the year were also recognized via video in order to reduce the number of attendees at this year's banquet due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The districtwide 2020 Educator of the Year was Roger Berger, a career technical education teacher for Hermiston School District.
Superintendent Tricia Mooney said Berger has been a fierce advocate for students and tries hard to find new ways to get students involved.
"You have almost singlehandedly grown all of our CTE programs with your passion for our kids and for opportunities for kids," she said in a video where she surprised Berger in his classroom with a basket of candy.
Berger was chosen from a pool of each school's educators of the year. Those other staff, also recognized in the video, are: Desert View Elementary School first grade teacher Kara Frazier, Highland Hills Elementary School first grade teacher Carolina Seibel, Rocky Heights Elementary School kindergarten teacher Madelyne Moore, Sunset Elementary School first grade teacher Amber Milligan, West Park Elementary School special education teacher Melissa Nitz, Armand Larive Middle School Newcomers teacher Loretta Fitterer, Sandstone Middle School sixth grade teacher Renae Bartley, Hermiston High School choir teacher Jordan Bemrose and, at the district offices, school psychologist Jon Nitz.
