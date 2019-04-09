On Monday, the Hermiston School board got a look at how its special education programs measure up to those across the state.
Director of Special Programs B.J. Wilson told the board that Hermiston is seeing steady growth in the eight categories in which they measure special education progress. Those categories include graduation rates for both four- and five-year cohorts, dropout rates, post-secondary outcomes for students with disabilities, and parent survey results.
In graduation rates, Hermiston lags behind the state target of an 81% graduation rate for students with Individualized Education Programs to graduate in four years. Hermiston's rate for the 2017-18 school year was 46% for students with IEPs. Hermiston's five-year graduation rate for students with IEPs was 50%, compared with the state's goal of 84%.
Compared to the past few years, Hermiston's special programs students have seen progressive growth in graduation rates, going from a 20% graduation rate in 2014-15, to 37% the following year.
In other categories, Hermiston was at or above the state target. The state tracks the number of special education students in the "least restrictive environment," or the amount of time that students are able to spend in a traditional classroom, versus in a specialized classroom or out of school. Hermiston's numbers have remained fairly steady. In 2017-18, 68% of Hermiston's special ed students were in the least restrictive classroom environment for 80% or more of their school day, approaching the state's 73% target. Eleven percent of Hermiston's special education students were in traditional classrooms for 40% or less of their day, above the state's target of 10%. And less than 1% of Hermiston's special programs students were in separate placement, which includes students who are in residential placements, in the hospital, or homebound.
In the past four school years, Hermiston has seen about 68.4% of its special programs students go on to higher education, employment or a training program. That can include vocational rehabilitation or local trade schools, Wilson said. The state target for that category is 72%. Hermiston is above the state average for special programs students enrolling in higher education or employment, at 57.9% to the state's 55% goal. But it falls short of the state's goal of 31% of special education students moving into higher education — last year, Hermiston was at 15.8% for that category.
Wilson said he was pleased with the growth the district has seen in parent survey participation. Each year the district surveys parents of special education students, as a way to improve services and results with those students. Wilson said in the past four years, parent survey involvement has jumped 10 points, from about 80% to nearly 90% of parents participating.
