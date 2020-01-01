People watch as the ceremonial watermelon shoots fireworks. The watermelon, which was initially supposed to ignite high above the crowd, failed to do so, requiring city workers to lower it to the ground and light it by hand.
People watch as the ceremonial watermelon is lowered to the ground after failing to ignite during the New Year’s fireworks display in Hermiston in the early minutes of the new year on Jan. 1, 2020. After failing to ignite in the air, organizers lit the display at ground level as the finale of the event.
