HERMISTON — A Umatilla man is back in the Umatilla County Jail on multiple charges following his August arrest for a shooting that left two injured.
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Carsen Dain Rawe, 20, on three counts of attempted second-degree assault — a felony — toward three individuals, a felony riot charge, reckless driving and reckless endangering in late November.
On Dec. 4, Rawe pleaded not guilty to all six charges following an indictment.
He is in custody.
On Aug. 6, Rawe was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on two counts of second-degree assault and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon in relation to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and Northwest Second Street.
The court set Rawe’s bail at $100,000 and a family member posted $10,000 to release him on Aug. 22.
Rawe has pre-trial conference hearings for both cases on Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.