HERMISTON — The Hermiston School Board appointed a new member to its ranks this week.
The board selected Bryan Medelez of Hermiston after the resignation of board member Dave Smith earlier this month. Smith said he left the board to focus on the expansion of his business, O So Kleen.
“It’s easier to be elected than appointed,” said board chair Karen Sherman, following the candidate interviews.
Perry Hawkins, who owns Hawkins Interior Services LLC; Tim Turner, a retired science teacher with the district; Nazario Rivera, who currently serves on the Hispanic Advisory Committee and Zaira Sanchez, who works at Community Counseling Solutions in Morrow County, were the other candidates up for the position.
The five applicants were interviewed by the board, before second vice board chair, Ginny Holthus, nominated Medelez and member Mark Gomolski seconded the motion.
“No matter what happens,” Sherman said prior to the appointment. “The four other people in the room need to consider running for election.”
Vice board chair Josh Goller agreed, reminding the applicants that before he was elected, he had run unsuccessfully in the past.
Elections for the board position will be held in May. Medelez will be able to run for the position for a chance to fill the remaining term of office until June 2023.
Medelez is the director of operations at his family’s trucking business, Medelez Inc. and BJK Transport.
Born and raised in Hermiston, he now has three children of his own. His two sons currently attend Rocky Heights Elementary.
Medelez expressed excitement over the new bond proposal, which, if passed, would in part pay to replace Rocky Heights.
“I really think they deserve an up-to-date facility. Not just my children, but the other children that go there and future children who will go there,” he said.
After graduating from Hermiston High School, Medelez attended Oregon State University and eventually went on to complete his master’s degree in business administration through Eastern Oregon University’s off-campus program.
He previously served as vice chair on the Hispanic Advisory Committee, and on the Board of Directors for the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce. Medelez also coaches youth football and wrestling in the Hermiston area.
“I’m so proud to be from Hermiston,” Medelez said. “It’s a good opportunity to meet new people and try to help out. I’ll be the first one to tell you that I’m not very knowledgeable when it comes to the district. I’ll also be the first one to tell you that I’m pretty confident in my ability to learn and provide my input, and hopefully improve something for the schools.”
Medelez said Monday night’s board meeting passed by fast.
“It was unexpected that everything went down so quickly,” Medelez said. “Last night there were some great candidates out there.”
Medelez said that his time on both the HAC and the chamber board introduced him to some of the people who have helped shape Hermiston over the past few years.
“There’s a couple people that I’ve kind of sat back, watched, and learned from,” he said. “There’s still a lot of learning to do, and I’m excited to help out.
