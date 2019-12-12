HERMISTON — The Hermiston School Board approved a project manager for the 2019 bond projects this week.
"This is a very exciting day," said second vice chair Ginny Holthus.
District superintendent Tricia Mooney recommended Wenaha Group Incorporated to the board on Monday evening. She said the project management and consulting firm was the lone applicant during the request for proposal process.
“Wenaha Group has partnered with Hermiston School District for quite a while,” said Board Chair Karen Sherman at Monday’s meeting. “I was excited when I heard they put in for request for proposal.”
Dave Fischel, current vice president of Wenaha Group, was project manager for the 2008 bond projects, according to a recent press release from the district.
Wenaha Group provided a facilities assessment for the Umatilla School District, which completed construction projects from a $10.5 million bond in June.
The Pendleton-based firm has also worked with the Milton-Freewater and Pendleton school districts, as well as the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, according to its website.
Voters approved the district's $82.7 million bond in November. Bond projects that Wenaha Group will oversee include the replacement of Rocky Heights Elementary School and the construction of a new elementary school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.