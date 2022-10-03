HERMISTON — The Hermiston School Board filled one vacant seat at its most recent meeting but failed to fill another when the board split on the vote.
How it went down prompted board member Ginny Holthus to call the action deceitful and embarrassing.
The board met Sept. 26 to fill the Position 2 seat Bryan Medelez held until his recent resignation and to accept the resignation of Joshua Goller from the Position 1 seat, who resigned three days prior for personal reasons, school district Superintendent Tricia Mooney told the board.
Getting to the point it could vote on the matter took an effort, with the board failing on several votes to adopt the agenda and the order of agenda items. Board member Karen Sherman, serving as the chair in Gollers absence, pushed the board to make a decision on how to proceed.
“We’ve spent half an hour discussing numbers, and that’s not what the public’s here for and that’s not what we’re here for,” she said.
That finally led the board to adopt the agenda and get on with the meeting. Following reports and presentations, the board got down to the business of filling vacancies, starting with interviewing the three candidates for Position 2: Teri Vander Stelt, Liliana Gomez and Kristin Connell.
The interviews lasted about 45 minutes. Board member Sally Hansell moved to appoint Vander Stelt, and Dain Gardner seconded it. Board members praised Vander Stelt as a good fit, in part because she has children in the Hermiston schools, and voted to appoint her. She took her oath and joined the school board.
The board then accepted Goller’s resignation, and board member Bonnie Luisi moved to appoint Gomez to fill the position. Hansell interjected, telling Luisi the draft motion on the agenda was to review the applications.
“We did,” Luisi responded, and gave her motion a second time, with Sherman voicing the second.
During discussion, Holthus said Gomez would be a solid addition to the board.
Gardner said the board should take the time to fill the motion. The previous vacancy was open for six weeks.
Holthus said waiting weeks to come back and do this again would be a “tremendous waste of time.” Sherman said the board has several pressing matters and having a cohesive whole would be a benefit.
“I feel like we need to get this over and done with tonight,” Sherman said.
Hansell said board policies would allow filling seats and there are two excellent candidates before the board, but moving so fast on the vacancy the public only learned about the day of the meeting could take the community off guard and come off as reactionary.
“I don’t see this as reactionary,” Sherman responded. “I see this as we have had three very qualified candidates and at this point we have two positions.”
Sherman called for the vote, and she, Luisi and Holthus voted to seat Gomez, while Gardner, Hansell and new board member Vander Stelt voted against. The tie meant the motion died.
Following that, Gardner moved for the board to appoint Connell to fill the vacancy, and Hansell seconded.
Luisi said the board moments before voted down this motion when it had a different candidate.
“So your arguments are no longer valid?” she asked Gardner.
“That was my argument, but we went ahead and did it anyway,” he responded, and that was why he made his motion.
Holthus said just minutes before this action was about not looking prudent to the community and not moving too fast.
“And really it’s about a candidate,” she said. “I feel like it's a little bit deceitful and embarrassing.”
“I’m sorry you feel that way,” Hansell said. “I am entitled to change my mind. I’m also entitled to express dissatisfaction with the process and still go along with it. I’m also entitled to provide an explanation to the public about why we do things or not do things. And I’m happy to be outvoted.”
With that, Hansell, Gardner and Vander Stelt voted for the appointment, and Luisi, Sherman and Holthus voted against. The 3-3 lock again meant the motion died.
The board, though, was able to appoint Holthus as chair. The vote was unanimous.
