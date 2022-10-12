HERMISTON — The Hermiston School Board finally is back to seven members, voting Monday night, Oct. 10, to have Liliana Gomez fill the last vacancy.
That came after almost an hour of the public and Hermiston School District staff chastising the board for its actions at the Sept. 26 meeting, when a 3-3 split prevented Gomez from taking the seat then.
Hermiston High School Principal Tom Spoo read from a letter he sent to the board. He said some board members seem focused on “negotiating semantics in board operations, board relations and board policy” rather than genuine regard for what is best for students.
“The cornerstone of discourse and decision-making for the school board should be how to effectively inform and support the operations of the school district through collaboration with the superintendent,” Spoo stated. “Unfortunately, a few board members seem more focused on personal agendas rather than ensuring positive outcomes for Hermiston students through cooperation with each other, the school district as a whole and school district leaders.”
Joshua Goller, the former chair of the school board who resigned Sept. 23, said he watched the meeting on YouTube and was “dismayed to watch a board that appears truly dysfunctional.”
He pointed out the move of board members Dain Gardner, Sally Hansell and Teri Vander Stelt for not appointing Gomez at the previous meeting over concerns about process to only turn around and immediately try to appoint another candidate.
“Your actions were truly shameful,” Goller said.
The public has the right to recall board members, he said, who use their positions to grandstand rather than work for student achievement. And he warned the board could face repercussions after he heard some members met in private with members of the public concerning the dress code at Hermiston High School. Not reporting those complaints to school district Superintendent Tricia Mooney would be a violation of the contract between her and the board, Goller said.
Hermiston resident Virginia Garcia told the board more than 53% of the students in the school district are Latino, and the board needs a representative from the Latino community
Roger Berger, the Career and Technical Education coordinator at Hermiston High School, also read his letter to the board. Seating a new board member is awkward, he said, but the actions at the Sept. 26 meeting turned feelings of unease to “disbelief and astonishment” as the meeting proceeded.
“Stumbling through the procedural process, not understanding the notes and even voting down their own motion was painful to watch,” Berger said, referring to Gardner pushing for a motion only to not support it. “But the mood changed for me after the motion to seat Ms. Liliana Gomez had failed. At that point there seemed to be something more dangerous happening … In that moment it became clear this was not about transparency at all, it was an opportunity to take control of the school board.”
Following the public comments, Sherman said she supported Gomez because she has long cared about what goes on in the school district, and the board at the last meeting sent the message Gomez can come to the meetings, sit on the budget committee but can’t serve on this board.
“It’s shameful to me to live in a community where over half of our school population are Hispanic, and we are sitting here now with no diversity,” she said.
And while process is important, she said, the board had a qualified candidate for the vacancy.
With a call for the vote to appoint Gomez came further discussion. Gardner denied race played a role in his actions and said he was there to make sure the board was not a rubber stamp for the superintendent, and Hansell said the board deserved the public rebuke for fumbling at the last meeting and needs lessons on Robert’s Rules of Order.
Gomez asked to speak before the vote. She said the board’s integrity is fragmented, and the board should reopen the position, which could help the community rebuild trust in the board.
The board voted. Sherman, Ginny Holthus, Hansell and Bonnie Luisi voted for Gomez, and Gardner and Vander Stelt voted against.
Gomez took the oath of office and joined the board. She and Vander Stelt would have to run in May 2023 to keep their seats, same as Holthus and Luisi.
