PENDLETON — Local connections are proving a boon for the political committee urging voters to pass a new school bond in Hermiston.
The political action committee Yes for Hermiston Schools, this year, has raised $11,040 in cash and spent almost $6,000, according to ORESTAR, the Oregon Secretary of State’s public website for campaign finance activity. The largest chunk of the spending — $3,731.76 — has gone to the public relations and communications firm Pac/West Communications to run the election campaign in support of issuing $82.7 million in bonds and receiving $6.6 million in state matching funds. Pac/West this summer hired former East Oregonian editor Daniel Wattenburger of Hermiston and opened an office in town.
“We’re the ones coordinating the door knockers and campaign signs and online messaging and everything else,” Wattenburger said.
The PAC has been around since 2008, when it was Vote Yes for Kids and Hermiston voters passed a $69.9 million general obligation bond for school construction and renovation. The campaign committee was active again in 2017, but the Hermiston School District’s $104 million bond failed that May. According to ORESTAR, the committee in 2017 did not hire a professional firm to manage the campaign.
Pac/West has on occasion been involved with campaigns in the area, but Wattenburger said the company’s move to have the office and staff in Hermiston opens the door to handling more local campaigns.
Pac/West also is the biggest contributor to Yes for Hermiston Schools.
Wattenburger explained once the company fulfilled the amount of the retainer, the rest of the work lands in the in-kind box. ORESTAR shows that amount so far comes to $9,010.
The largest cash donors are the Hermiston Association of Teachers and the Oregon Education Association with $2,200 apiece to the effort. Kim Puzey, general manager of the Port of Umaitlla, is the largest private donor with a $1,000 check to the group.
Hermiston attorney George Anderson and accountant Dennis Barnett gave $500 each, as did Ric Sherman, chair of the board for Umatilla County Fire District 1. Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann, Hermiston High School Principal Tom Spoo and the Oregon AFL-CIO also joined the $500 club. And a multitude have contributed more than $1,200 in miscellaneous cash contributions of $100 or less.
The Umatilla County Elections Division mailed 44,642 ballots last week for the Nov. 5 election. Kim Lindell, county elections manager, said 923 — 2% — have trickled in so far. She expects this election to have a lower overall turnout in the county.
Hermiston should have a higher turnout because of the school bond, Lindell said, and other communities with something at stake could show up in greater numbers.
Milton-Freewater voters are considering the formation of the Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District with a permanent tax rate of $1.10 per $1,000 in assessed value. The Echo Fire District is asking voters to approve a $150,000 local tax to support its operations over five years. And the Riverside Rural Fire Protection District seeks a five-year local option tax of about 91 cents per $1,000 in assessed value that would raise $36,000 a year.
But the two countywide measures may not spark a lot of interest.
One measure asks if voters want to change the language in the county charter from “law enforcement department” to “sheriff’s office” as set out in Oregon law. That would have the practical effect of having the county’s foundational document reflect the name the county and locals already call the law enforcement agency. The measure also aligns the charter with the functions of the sheriff under Oregon law with the exception of tax collection.
The second measure amends the election process for county officials. Under the proposal, the county would require a primary election only if more than two candidates filed for the election, and the two with the most votes would face off in the November general election. The change could end situations where a losing incumbent remains in office more than six months.
Whether the ballot is exciting or not, Lindell said the election will cost about $45,000, or around $1 per registered voter.
