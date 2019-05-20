After switching to online kindergarten registration this year, Hermiston School District is offering assistance to families without internet access.
The district will provide use of computers and assistance from bilingual staff on Thursday, May 30 from noon to 7:30 p.m. at the district offices, 305 S.W. 11th St.
Parents should bring their child's birth certificate or other record of their birth, immunization records and proof of address such as a utility bill in their name. Students must turn 5 by Sept. 1 to be eligible for the 2018-2019 school year.
Those who wish to register from home can do so at www.hermiston.k12.or.us/apps/pages/registration.
