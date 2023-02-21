HERMISTON — Hermiston School District placed Hermiston High School in lockdown Tuesday, Feb. 21, due to a "swatting" report of shots fired at the school, according to a release from the school district.
Due to its proximity, West Park Elementary School also was placed in lockdown, as a precautionary measure.
Hermiston High School is one of multiple schools in the state that received swatting calls Feb. 21, which is a prank call made to draw a large number of emergency services to a particular address.
Media reports indicate similar incidents at La Grande and Baker high schools. Pendleton High School has reported not receiving one of the calls.
A social media post at 11:58 a.m. Feb. 21 from Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 said the fire agency was dispatched to Hermiston High for a report of "shots fired with possible victims."
"Units responded and were on scene within four minutes where we enacted our Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) Protocol," the post said. The fire district also monitored radio traffic and "prepped for patient care and alerted partner medical agencies for possible transport. After 18 minutes law enforcement had cleared the premises and cleared EMS."
Law enforcement found no credible threat to students or staff. The final "all clear" was given at the high school at 12:27 p.m. The school then returned to normal operations, and the lockdown at West Park Elementary was lifted.
The Hermiston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Stanfield Police, Umatilla Police, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton Police, Umatilla Fire District No. 1, LifeFlight and Oregon Department of Transportation all responded.
"At about noon we received a broadcast from Oregon State Police Southern Command Center identifying that there was a possible swatting incident involving several high schools in Ashland, Sutherlin, South Umpqua, and Roseburg," Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said. "Someone was claiming there was an active shooter in each of these schools. That claim was false."
Byram said once there was time for law enforcement to compare notes, agencies realized the calls all came from the same phone number with what he described as a similar heavily-accented male voice.
"Right around noon, I was at the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department when the call from Hermiston SD came in," Byram said. "I went to the dispatch center to see what was going on. We sent some Pendleton officers there, as they would do for us in this situation because we all have to take care of each other. Other agencies and school districts were promptly notified. It appears that we're all communicating well together, and we're doing what needs to be done for the safety of our communities."
Swatting presents a tricky legal problem, Byram said, as laws classify this kind of crime as disorderly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.
"It equates to somebody in a movie theater yelling 'fire' and running out when there’s no fire," Byram said. "Effectively when someone tries to get everyone in a panic."
In Pendleton, no swatting calls were received, Matt Yoshioka director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the Pendleton School District said said, but when the district heard about what was happening it felt prepared.
"This is the fifth high school I’ve heard about that went into lockdown because of one of these threats," he said. "We just found out about these statewide threats from our school resources officer, we reached out to the high school and made them aware. We’ll be vigilant and continue to take all threats seriously."
