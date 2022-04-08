HERMISTON — The Hermiston School District received an investment from the Oregon Legislature in a local preapprenticeship construction center, according to a press release from state Rep. Greg Smith.
This center is to support a wide range of trade craft opportunities for students, according to the Republican from Heppner.
The $1.5 million general fund capital construction appropriation during the 2022 Legislative Session will create a bridge between the current career technical education offerings and state-certified preapprenticeship programs, according to the press release.
“Investing in CTE programs will make sure all students have a pathway to a career or further education following their K-12 education,” Tricia Mooney, Hermiston School District superintendent, said.
“Providing preapprenticeship training allows high school students to try out skills and trades to figure out what they like and then find a tangible pipeline from their education directly into careers with family-wage salaries and opportunity for growth,” Smith said in the press release.
Mooney will work with Smith to establish an advisory committee that will oversee the construction of the center, as well as an advisory committee that ensures the program meets the needs of the local and regional workforce.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.