HERMISTON — The Hermiston School District and Good Shepherd Health Care System opened the Wellness Clinic at Hermiston High School on April 21.
Staffed by Good Shepherd Urgent Care medical providers, the clinic will be open to students, district staff and children of staff on Mondays from 8 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. Services include diagnosis and treatment of illness, vaccines, routine checkups and sports physicals.
For students that are under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must sign a parental consent form and complete a medical history form and return it to the clinic before the student can receive care. If insurance is available, the clinic will bill the insurance company.
Call 541-667-6199 to schedule an appointment or walk in during hours of operation.
