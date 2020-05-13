HERMISTON — It has been almost two decades since Hermiston got to name a new school, but that chance has come again.
Hermiston School District is accepting submissions to name the new elementary school it plans to build in 2021 on East Theater Lane.
Current school district policy states that Hermiston school names must reference a famous American, the school's location (for example, the street it is on or a nearby geographical feature), or a community member who has not been active in the school or community for at least five years. Other names can be submitted with a written justification of why they should be considered despite not fitting the above criteria.
Name suggestions can be sent in through an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TC9GRS2 that will be open throughout the month of May. Once ideas are gathered, the school board will select finalists for the public to vote on.
“By opening the process up to the public, we expect to find names that are truly representative of Hermiston’s diversity and creativity,” Superintendent Tricia Mooney said in a statement. “Each school is a fundamental part of this community, and it’s important that the community is connected to each school.”
The new elementary school will be paid for by an $82.7 million bond passed by Hermiston voters in 2019.
