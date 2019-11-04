HERMISTON — The Hermiston School District announced Friday that the fifth home built by the Columbia Basin Student Homebuilders was sold for $404,000.
The home, with 2,376 square feet, is located in the Fieldstone Crossing subdivision. It was sold to Hermiston resident Denny Whitsett, according to a press release from the school district.
The district said the home is equipped with several features, including 9-foot coffered ceilings, granite and cultured marble countertops, a water softener system, surround sound, central vacuuming and a gas fireplace.
The home also has enhanced insulation and other sustainability-focused features and is above Oregon Energy Trust code standards, according to the release.
In 2013, the district received a $372,674 Career Technical Education revitalization grant and teamed up with the Northeast Oregon Homebuilders Association to train high school students in residential building through the Columbia Basin Student Homebuilders group.
Students from Stanfield, Umatilla and Hermiston participate in every aspect of homebuilding, including design.
Proceeds from each home sale go to the next homebuilding project. Construction for the sixth house in the Fieldstone Crossing subdivision is currently underway, and expected to be complete in Spring 2020, according to the Hermiston School District.
