HERMISTON — Rocky Heights Elementary School principal Jerad Farley will fill the role of Sunset Elementary School principal next year after Christie Petersen announced her resignation, citing a move to Hillsboro for personal reasons.
Farley will bring with him current RHES dean of students Becky Bacon, who will swap places with current Sunset dean of students Anthony Voelker.
Armand Larive Middle School assistant principal and former Rocky Heights teacher Stefani Wyant will be promoted to Rocky Heights principal.
The vacant assistant principal position at Armand Larive will be filled by Hermiston High School science teacher Juan Rodriguez.
“An administrator’s vacancy usually leaves a big void, but thankfully, Hermiston School District is blessed with a strong administrative team,” superintendent Tricia Mooney said in a statement. “I was able to look at the district’s leadership strengths and current needs to fill posts internally.”
Staff changes will take effect on July 1.
