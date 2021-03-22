HERMISTON — Hermiston School District is moving some of its administrators around to new jobs next year to fill open positions from within.
The district announced that Director of Student Services Neely McKay will service as director of special programs. McKay had been serving in the position on an interim position during the current school year in addition to her job in student services, but will permanently fill the director of special programs position starting July 1.
Desert View Elementary School Principal Daniel Greenough will become the new director of student services, according to the news release, drawing on his experience working as a principal of both elementary and high school students over his career.
Sandstone Middle School Assistant Principal David Melville will move to Desert View to replace Greenough as principal. His past experience includes teaching and a position as a high school dean of students.
Joshua Browning, an instructional coach who has been training teachers in the district and working with data to help meet student needs, has been named the new principal of Loma Vista Elementary School. The new school is scheduled to open its doors in the fall of 2022, and Browning will help hire staff and plan for its opening over the course of the next year while the building is under construction.
