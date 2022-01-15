HERMISTON — Starting this autumn, Hermiston will have two new elementary schools.
Trudging around in the muck Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the construction site of the new Rocky Heights Elementary School, Hermiston School District Superintendent Tricia Mooney said she was pleased with its progress.
“I am impressed,” she said.
This is the first school construction she has overseen, she said, and she is enjoying it.
“It’s going up fast, and it’s really looking like a school.”
She added she also was happy about the advancement on the Loma Vista Elementary project.
She was on the site with Jose Aparicio, Wenaha Group Inc., construction manager, and Jon Fowler, project superintendent with Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co.
Voters in November 2019 approved an $82.7 million bond measure to pay for projects to address student capacity. The new Rocky Heights and Loma Vista schools are part of the district’s plans to address capacity.
Anticipating a grand opening
Mooney, along with the Wenaha and Kirby Nagelhout bosses, said the schools were on schedule to open for classes in the fall.
Aparicio said the schools will have the same “feel and layout” as Hermiston’s West Park Elementary School. The two new schools will resemble each other, too, he said. The biggest difference between them will be the direction they are facing.
The buildings will have four classrooms per grade level — kindergarten through fifth grade — and four classrooms for additional programs. This gives the building a total of 28 classrooms. The maximum occupancy will be 600.
This is needed, Mooney said, because the area is growing and the district would otherwise have difficulty keeping up with Hermiston’s population. Already, as she pointed out, the current Rocky Heights has five modular buildings, each of which house five classrooms a piece.
No modulars are planned for the new buildings, though, she said.
The addition of these new schools even will allow Highland Hills Elementary School to get rid of its modular buildings. The new schools will be able to accept students who are overflowing Highland Hills.
She added the new buildings will offer greater security, as each school will keep its students under a single roof. People entering the buildings will have to pass through vestibules, where they will be met by office staff.
Hearing that students will benefit from his work, Aparicio said he felt glad. He has worked on many different projects, but most are not as satisfying as schools, he said. According to the Wenaha manager, building a school is special because it serves children and their development.
“There’s an extra incentive to deliver a good product,” he said. “There’s nothing like seeing the smiles on children when they step into their new building.”
Fowler shared this sentiment. The Kirby Nagelhout superintendent said this project is exciting, as it is his first elementary school construction, and he is happy to be working for the benefit of young students.
He said many Rocky Heights students, who are studying out of the old building, adjacent to the construction site, often check out the ongoing work. They stand outside the fence, and watch their new school take form, he said.
“It’s gratifying to see the kids, playing next door, peeking through the fence and watching it come up,” he said.
The teachers, too, he said, have a gander at the work and also seem excited. As often he does not even meet the people who take possession of his projects, he said this one is special; he gets to see his customers.
The Hermiston schools superintendent said Rocky Heights staff have toured the new building several times and seem to like what they have seen.
Standing in the principal’s future office, Aparicio pointed out one of the reasons why the school’s principal might be enthusiastic; it has a full view of the Hermiston Butte, across the street, in Butte Park.
Josh Browning, Loma Vista principal, likely is happy also, Mooney said, because he will soon have an office.
“He’s just been going from place to place, itinerant,” she said.
The challenges of construction
Life is not just sunshine and rainbows, Aparicio and Fowler said. Sure, they said, people are excited, but this does not mean work has advanced without challenges.
This year’s snowfall made additional work; laborers had to remove snow from parts of the project that were uncovered and subject to the elements. Aparicio and Fowler, however, stopped short of saying the snowfall created a delay in the project. Rather, they said, the snowfall forced them to redirect labor to other tasks.
Snow and cold weather have not been their biggest worry, they said. They said material acquisition was a much bigger concern, but they had a solution to this problem.
According to Aparicio, he has heard from some distributors, contractors and suppliers who have struggled to secure materials on other projects. Some things, which would ordinarily take six weeks, are delayed by up to three months, he said.
“Our team worked frantically to get what we needed before anyone else got to it,” Fowler said, and they were able to “escape the volatility of the market” through early purchasing.
“Procurement is complicated at this time,” Aparicio said. “We jumped on stuff way earlier than we would’ve to make sure that we had it when we needed it.”
Some of these things have been stored on site and are moved as needed.
“We’d rather deal with the issue of moving things around that is already here as opposed to not having it when we need it,” he said.
Moving on in
Mooney said she has concerned herself with obtaining extra staff for the schools. In addition to the new principal, new custodial staff and secretaries will be needed. Some staff, including teachers, will transfer to the new schools.
Mooney calls the movement of staff, classes and students a “shuffling around the district.” Some students, who are attending one school, will be moved to new schools, as new lines are drawn within the district.
Students who will enter the new schools are in for a treat, according to Aparicio. Exposed wood, polished concrete floors, a waved roofline and wide windows will add to the aesthetics, he said.
“They’re going to be beautiful,” Aparicio said of the schools.
Mooney added her own description — “amazing.” She said the schools will host tours for the public prior to their opening, if their schedule permits.
