HERMISTON — A recent education assessment reported the Hermiston School District lost nearly two years of math learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Superintendent Tricia Mooney disputed the findings.
The Education Recovery Scorecard in March released its first assessment of comparable district-level learning loss. The scorecard, a collaborative research effort between Stanford and Harvard universities, found Oregon had lost 0.8 years in mathematics learning among student populations receiving free or reduced-cost lunches. But Hermiston was among school districts that lost more.
The problem, Mooney said, is not that Hermiston is underperforming in math, but the data the scorecard relied on does not reflect reality and misses key factors that influence Oregon's test results.
“The data they used to come to these conclusions are based on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress test, or NAEP,” Mooney said. “Here’s how NAEP works: Schools are chosen randomly across all districts for the test every year by the federal government. They’ll do a NAEP test in eighth-grade science at one school and third-grade reading at another. They’ll take those scores and make a final assessment on the district as a whole.”
Mooney said when considering Education Recovery Scorecard’s Oregon assessment, choosing NAEP scores to illustrate district-wide learning loss is ineffective and paints an incomplete picture that could complicate the path to solutions.
“We’re often talking about one grade, one class when we’re dealing with NAEP,” Mooney said. “The data they used came from 2022 scores. We don’t know which math class, at what school, with which students and at what grade level were selected. It could be a third-grade class was selected, or maybe they are behind in math, but from third grade, we have a lot of years to close the gap to getting them to graduate. From one year to the next, from one class to the next, the kids will be different.”
NEAP is a congressionally mandated program that often is referred to as "the Nation's Report Card” and aims to provide important information about student achievement and learning experiences across various subjects.
Mooney said NEAP has its uses in making nationwide assessments, but its random nature makes it ineffective for drawing conclusions for education at the district level.
Free or reduced-cost lunch
Incongruencies between state education systems further complicates using NAEP to take an accurate measurement of any kind of learning loss, according to Karen Brown Smith. She leads the Accountability, Collections and Assessment Team for the InterMountain Education Service District. In the case of the scorecard’s Oregon assessment, that incongruence may be in Oregon’s standardized-testing opt-out policies and in how Oregon administers free or reduced-cost lunch.
“In Oregon, there are a lot of programs out there that allow the school to provide free lunch to all students, and for the purposes of a federal testing program like NAEP, that all count towards the total of students that receive free or reduced-cost lunch,” Brown Smith said. “For the purposes of that statistic, suddenly everyone in that district is considered economically disadvantaged. We need to be very cautious when looking at a subgroup like this and drawing any kind of conclusions. Oregon has many, many districts providing free lunch to all students.”
If students or their parents choose to opt out of taking the test altogether, IMESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said, that’s another story.
“In Oregon, because of how we changed our policies, not everyone has to take statewide assessments, parents have the ability to write their kids out of the test,” Mulvihill said. “It’s common enough, probably around 60% of students across our districts opt out of state standardized testing.”
The high tolerance for the standardized testing opt-out has created an environment where even when faced with mandatory, federal testing such as NAEP, which directly tabulates into district Title I funding, students will be excused from school and miss the assessment.
“It’s absolutely unprecedented,” Mulvihill said. “We are at a point where we’re asking, what is standardized testing now? There was a real, real danger in No Child Left Behind. We’re at a new moment in the evolution of schools, where we figure out how to test for the future. What has become more of a priority, which I agree with, is outcome-based assessment like a freshman on track, four-year graduation cohort, five-year completers, and even then just your kids going to college and entering the workforce.”
Recontextualizing standardized testing
There is a very necessary place in education to assess student learning, Mulvihill said, and standardized testing is just one part of that work, especially when trying to understand the breadth and depth of learning loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Philosophically, Oregon needs to look at what it wants from testing for the immediate future, we lived through 2021 and the coronavirus pandemic,” Mulvihill said. “Now that era is over, we’re asking questions like, what is our assessment? Who’s taking it, and for what purpose? Testing is just one pillar, but it’s also an important one for us to identify trends across our districts. There isn’t a revolutionary new way of assessing that’s going to replace testing anytime soon. We need to find ways to make sure more kids are taking our tests.”
Mulvihill said he was cognizant on the surface it may seem that he is asking for more testing, but he said he was more interested in finding a way to improve testing to minimize the disruption it brings to a school-year and increasing participation to federally mandated state-wide testing participation scores of more than 90%.
“In education, we have formative testing and summative testing,” he said. “Formative testing is your spelling quiz on Friday, it’s the pop-quiz, it’s what’s most used by teachers every day to check in on their student's progress. Summative testing is for people like me to examine district-wide trends so we can more effectively target support and look at a one-time generalized picture of a district.”
Students are taking formative tests and assessments every day, Mulvihill said, as teachers observe them, ask questions, and naturally interact with them. Students take summative tests, or broad general assessments across disciplines only a few times a year, and only once when it counts for the state assessment.
“Bottom line,” he said, “we’ve got to get everyone taking the Oregon state standardized test if we want an accurate assessment of learning loss.”
