Hermiston graduation
Hermiston High School seniors listen to the national anthem at the start of graduation ceremonies June 9, 2022, at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. A collaborative research effort between Stanford and Harvard universities in March 2023 found the Hermiston School District lost almost two years of math learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, a finding the district superintendent disputes.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — A recent education assessment reported the Hermiston School District lost nearly two years of math learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Superintendent Tricia Mooney disputed the findings.

The Education Recovery Scorecard in March released its first assessment of comparable district-level learning loss. The scorecard, a collaborative research effort between Stanford and Harvard universities, found Oregon had lost 0.8 years in mathematics learning among student populations receiving free or reduced-cost lunches. But Hermiston was among school districts that lost more.

