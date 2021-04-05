HERMISTON — Hermiston School District will open online registration for next year's kindergarten class on Monday, April 12.
Students eligible for kindergarten during the next school year are those who were born on or before September 1, 2016.
Parents should start by filling out a registration form online at hermiston.k12.or.us/apps/pages/registration. Afterward, they will need to bring a birth record, proof of residence (such as a utility bill in the parent's name) and immunization records to the school where their child will attend.
The district will offer in-person registration assistance on Tuesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can also call the district office at 541-667-6000 on weekdays if they have questions or issues.
