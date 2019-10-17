HERMISTON — A shop fire on Northeast Magpie Lane caused extensive damage to a home on the same property Wednesday night.
Umatilla Fire District 1 dispatched to the scene after 9 p.m. to find a two-car shop completely involved in flames. The home was occupied by a woman who firefighters evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation.
There were no injuries.
According to Battalion Chief Corey Gorham, the fire eventually spread underneath the house, into the house’s attic and to some of the rooms adjacent to the shop.
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District provided mutual aid to the scene, and most units cleared the scene before midnight. A single unit remained on scene throughout the night to keep an eye on the area.
Gorham said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
