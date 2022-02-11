HERMISTON — Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 is asking for state help to extinguish the silage fire still burning in southwest Hermiston.
The district on Thursday, Feb. 10, reported Columbia Basin Ag Management on Highway 207 scaled back efforts to extinguish the fire but were continuing to work the materials.
An inspection on Jan. 26 showed the fire mostly suppressed with a small amount of material still smoldering. Prior site visits showed employees actively working to suppress the smoldering fire with heavy equipment and water.
“It appears fire extinguishment efforts and removal of unburned materials were either minimized or ceased by the company and recent winds pushed the fire into unburned material.”
The fire district reported it contacted Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and requested its assistance with a resolution for this fire. The fire district also has been in contact with the city of Hermiston throughout the monitoring of this situation with regard to the agricultural materials storage at this place of business.
The fire district posted the update on its Facebook page, and comments indicate locals want this fire out.
“The whole area stinks and air quality suffers (some days more than others),” one commenter said. “Can we please get this thing extinguished once and for all?”
Another thanked the district for the update and added “it has been very bad the last couple mornings to the point where it’s choking you out in your car.”
Another described the situation as “So irritating.”
