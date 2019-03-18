While their peers are in class each morning, Jazmin Macias and Kamryn Cooke are in a clinic across town, using stethoscopes and taking vital signs.
The two are interns for Dr. Derek Earl at Family Health Associates, shadowing the longtime family physician, and using the skills they’ve learned at school and on the job.
“We get to listen to heartbeats, take blood pressure,” said Macias.
“I gave Jazmin a flu shot the other day,” Cooke added.
The two girls are part of the Health Occupation Students of America club, in which students interested in health-related careers can meet with like-minded classmates, and share their knowledge of health issues with others.
The students take as many health-related classes as possible, including health services, anatomy and physiology, biology and chemistry, and early childhood development. In their Health Services class, they just learned how to measure vital signs, using equipment including a sphygmomanometer, or a blood pressure gauge.
As members of HOSA, they can apply that knowledge at state competitions, which includes a practical component and a speaking portion.
“Everything we learned, we can compete in for state,” said junior Macy Pearl Morgan. “We’re tested on bandaging, blood pressure, CPR, public speaking.”
Earlier this month, a few of the club members competed in medical terminology at a state competition.
The club also tries to educate other students on health issues. That includes passing out information at lunch on cancer awareness, or giving a training on tobacco cessation.
On Wednesday, the club members will be celebrating “International Day of Happiness,” passing out positive messages to their classmates throughout the day.
It’s also a place for them to share their plans and experiences in the health field so far. Most of the club’s members have plans to become nurses, doctors or medical technicians, and some have already had experience in the field.
Amanda Arroyo was an intern at Good Shepherd Medical Center, and Macy Pearl Morgan shadowed some of the nurses there.
Arroyo got to see a live birth during her internship.
“A C-section,” Arroyo said.
She said the internship, along with her membership in the club, has encouraged her to explore other types of medical careers beyond what she first wanted.
“I went into my internship wanting to be a doctor, and I came out wanting to be a surgeon,” she said.
Several of the students said they want to work in the emergency room, or in a trauma center.
“It’s something new every day,” said Jesenia Macias. “I think we all really just want to do it because we’ll get to save lives, and make an impact on someone’s life.”
Yezabel Cardenas has wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse for several years, and got interested in medicine when she had family members that went through cancer treatment.
“I’d say the health services classes have helped,” she said. “Now I know what the nurses and doctors were talking about.”
The students said being in HOSA has helped them recognize the value of experience, not just for their future careers, but for college.
“Dr. Earl knows what it’s like to be a young teen, interested in the medical field,” said Jazmin Macias, who wants to be a doctor of osteopathy, and focus on family medicine.
“He lets us be hands-on which is cool, and we get to see what it’s like to actually be a doctor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.