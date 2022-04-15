HERMISTON — A pair of Hermiston High School students is going to the nation’s capital, thanks to a Umatilla Electric Cooperative program.
“I’m stoked,” Hailey Gardner said about the opportunity. She and a fellow Hermiston High School junior, Elizabeth Doherty, are going on the 2022 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.
Leaving in June, Gardner and Doherty will enjoy an all-expenses-paid, weeklong trip. In Washington, they will join more than 1,500 other students from across the country. They will visit famous historical sites, meet with Oregon’s congressional leaders and learn leadership skills, according to Weston Putman, UEC manager of public relations. The students also will create podcasts and digital photo projects as they learn about electric cooperatives and current issues in energy and climate change legislation.
The Youth Tour had been suspended for two years because of the pandemic. Robert Echenrode, CEO and general manager of Umatilla Electric stated in a press release it’s a program UEC holds in high regard.
Gardner looks to gain experience
Gardner said the coming trip will be a lot of fun and she looks forward to the experience.
A youth advisor for the city of Hermiston, Gardner attends Hermiston committee meetings and provides feedback on city decisions. As such, she is interested in government. She said she looks forward to meeting political leaders in Washington. Meeting the president would be especially interesting, she said.
The architecture and history of the capital are exciting to her, too, she said.
“It really spikes my interest,” she said.
She said the Lincoln Memorial tops her list of fascinating sights. The grandeur of the statue, combined with her appreciation for Lincoln, makes the memorial inspiring, she said.
Gardner is a varsity girl’s swim team captain and track team member and also is in the National Honor Society and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She said her school participation is probably the reason why she was selected to go to Washington.
Doherty hopes to be inspired
Doherty said she wants to get something special out of the trip. Active in school with FFA and busy at home with her family farm, she participates wherever she can, she said.
“I’m very excited about being selected to be one of the youth ambassadors,” she said. “It is a great honor, and I think it’s going to be a great place to develop leadership.”
She said she is looking forward to meeting other ambassadors as well as government officials.
Having once served as a page for Bill Hansell, Oregon state senator, she is no stranger to leaders in government. She has met other officials, too, as her grandfather, Dennis Doherty, is a former Umatilla County commissioner. And she said she has met Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden.
“They spurred my interest in politics,” she said, “because they mainly portrayed it as a public service, rather than something to benefit themselves.”
In Washington, she said she looks forward to meeting Oregon representatives on a visit to the White House. She added it would be “really cool” to meet the president.
The Jefferson Memorial and other monuments will be interesting and educational, too, she said.
Like Gardner, Doherty is on Hermiston’s Youth Advisory Committee. She is one of the select three advisers who sits alongside the city council. She said she is enjoying it, and she is becoming more comfortable as she learns “the language of it all.”
Doherty said she hopes to return from Washington with confidence and understanding that will make her more vocal at city council meetings.
“It is a leadership conference,” she said of the upcoming tour. “I’m assuming it will help develop my public-speaking ability, as well as other leadership skills.
