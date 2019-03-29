HERMISTON — Hermiston School District will add modular buildings to two of its schools next month to keep up with population growth. New modulars will be placed at Sunset Elementary School and Hermiston High School during spring break.
A press release from the district said they are expecting an incoming kindergarten class of more than 450 students, and an incoming freshman class of 440 students.
Superintendent Tricia Mooney said the modulars are a temporary solution to continued growth, and the district's long-range facilities planning committee is working on finding a long-term solution to recommend to the school board.
