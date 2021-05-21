HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will meet on Monday, May 24, to discuss bids for a project adding roads, water and sewer lines to the South Hermiston Industrial Park.
Tapani, Inc., of Richland, Washington, is the apparent low bidder out of four bids, at $1.61 million.
The project is designed to make a portion of the the industrial area off South Highway 395 "shovel ready" for small, light industrial projects.
The council will also vote on adopting a wayfinding sign program that the city's planning department has been working on. The program will place a coordinated, decorative system of signs around the city directing people to landmarks ranging from city parks to free public parking lots to the downtown shopping district.
The council will consider renewal of its franchise fee agreement with Cascade Natural Gas. The renewal keeps the same general terms as the current agreement, stating that the utility will pay the city 5% of its revenues from city customers in exchange for use of the city's rights of ways for its infrastructure.
The council will also consider an update to the city's sidewalk policy, as part of its ongoing updates to all chapters of the code of ordinances. According to the agenda packet for the meeting, the updated chapter does not include any policy changes, just updated language.
