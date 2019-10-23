HERMISTON — A private business is interested in buying the Hermiston Community Center.
City of Hermiston staff said they are not at liberty to reveal the potential buyer’s identity until a formal offer is made, but confirmed to the East Oregonian that they have been in discussion with a business that approached them about a possible sale of “city-owned downtown property, including the Hermiston Community Center.”
The sale is far from a done deal — any offer from the developer would have to be voted on by the city council in an open meeting, advertised to the public in the newspaper and on the city’s website. Options to mitigate the loss of the event space and for spending proceeds from the possible sale would be presented at that time, according to the city.
“Hermiston is a pro-business community and supports private sector growth and investment,” City Manager Byron Smith said in a written statement. “As discussions develop, we will continue to do our due diligence as we balance the community’s needs with the opportunities this project may offer both our downtown and private sector.”
Building history
The building at 415 S. Highway 395 was built in 1968, according to the Hermiston Herald’s archives. It served as a Safeway for 10 years before the company moved to its current location just down the road. Afterward, it cycled through vacancies and use as various retail stores, including Family Bargain Center.
In 1994, the city purchased the building and two small adjacent properties for a total of $544,000, according to the Herald’s reporting at the time.
A special section advertising a grand opening celebration held Sept. 9, 1995, noted that a fundraising committee, led by Hermiston residents Bryan Wolfe and Tim Mabry, raised $665,000 in donations from nearly 500 private and corporate donors to pay for a remodel of the city-owned building.
“Your city officials were willing to step forth and say, ‘Take a look, friends of Hermiston, do we need such a facility?’ The answer was a resounding yes,” the Herald quoted Wolfe as saying during his speech at the grand opening.
For most of its existence, the center was run by the Greater Hermiston Area Chamber of Commerce, but in 2017 the city council voted unanimously to end its contract with the chamber and move the parks and recreation department into the building to run it instead. Residents who showed up to oppose the move were told by city staff and city councilors that the center would still be available for community events under the new management.
During that time the city conducted a study of available event space in the area, noting there were 689 total events held in the Hermiston Community Center in 2016, including chamber of commerce meetings. The city did not have an updated figure for 2018 immediately available.
The report listed the city-owned Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, the National Guard Armory in Hermiston and the Pendleton Convention Center as the other alternatives in the area for an indoor 300-plus person event. Alternatives for smaller events included the Maxwell Siding Event Center, the Port of Morrow’s offices in Boardman and the Oxford Suites in Hermiston.
Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan reported to the council before their 2017 vote on the chamber contract that it took $198,700 in gross expenses to run the center, paid for by rental fees and transient room tax funds. He said rental revenue for the community center had decreased since EOTEC had opened its event center in 2016.
The community center is in the city’s urban renewal district, meaning tax revenue generated from increases in the property’s value would go toward the district for improvements to the downtown area.
(0) comments
