HERMISTON — Water rights and environmental due diligence in real estate transactions will be among the topics regional water experts and attorneys cover at Dunn Carney’s annual Eastern Oregon Ag Summit.
The event is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Maxwell Event Center, 145 N 1st Place, Hermiston.
The free, half-day conference will feature a range of speakers focusing on state and regional water, labor and intellectual property laws and issues in agriculture. Tom Myrum, executive director of the Washington State Water Resources Association, will provide an update on the Columbia River Treaty Negotiations.
Dunn Carney’s Eastern Oregon Ag Summit includes panel discussions and presentations by industry leaders from around the region, as well as lawyers from law firm Dunn Carney’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Team.
"This is a unique opportunity for farmers, ranchers and processors in the region to hear directly from industry and organization leaders who have a seat at the table in dealing with issues that affect them," says Kate Moore, leader of Dunn Carney's environmental practice and chair of the firm's Eastern Oregon Ag Summit. "We want attendees to ask questions and talk with each other and with us.”
A complimentary continental breakfast and lunch are included. To register for the event, visit dunncarney.com/EOAgSummit19.
