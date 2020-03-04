HERMISTON — The public is invited to give recommendations on the city of Hermiston's parks master plan during an open house on March 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
The city is updating its Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan, which helps guide the city's efforts to increase and improve parks and recreation offerings.
City staff have gathered ideas for the plan through online surveys, stakeholder interviews and "pop-up events" around town. Staff plan to finish the update in April, and next week's open house will provide an opportunity for feedback on key recommendations in the draft plan before it is finalized and presented to the city council for adoption.
Information at the event will be offered in English and Spanish.
