Some Hermiston residents will now be able to benefit from a national program that provides real estate assistance to teachers, health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medics, veterans, and active and reserve military.
Hermiston’s John L. Scott office is now offering the “Homes for Heroes” program, where those who serve in certain professions can get significant savings when they buy, sell or refinance a home.
The Homes for Heroes program is comprised of real estate and lending specialists around the United States, as well as local and national businesses.
“We’re committed to giving back, serving and saying thank you to our local community heroes because they do so much to make our great community what it is today,” said Dalia Villegas, Hermiston’s local Homes for Heroes real estate specialist.
Every time someone uses the Homes for Heroes program for a real estate transaction, the program donates a portion of the earnings from the sale to the Homes for Heroes Foundation, which provides assistance to people in those professions who are looking for homes.
The program was started in 2002 in Minnesota, and became a national organization in 2009.
To find out more about the program and how to use it, visit HomesForHeroes.com/affiliate/dalia-villegas, or call 866-443-7637.
