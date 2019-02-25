New possibilities have opened up for lunch breaks in Hermiston.
On Monday the city council approved an agreement with Monica Todd to run a food truck pod from April to October.
The pod will include four to eight food trucks in the city-owned parking lot across Orchard Avenue from the Hermiston Post Office, as well as portable restrooms, trash receptacles and seating.
Todd has food industry experience, including previous work as general manager of Nookie’s Restaurant in Hermiston. She will recruit vendors, manage the site and cover expenses for utilities, trash pickup and portable restroom maintenance. In return she will be able to charge rent to the vendors and keep any profits.
“This is intended to be a pilot program for this year, and it’s pretty much, ‘What you make you can keep,’” city planner Clint Spencer said.
He emphasized that at the end of the year the city could sign a new contract with Todd for the same arrangement or go in a different direction.
The city re-examined its rules on food trucks last year after citizens complained they were too restrictive. In a survey, about 90 percent of respondents said they supported the idea of a food truck pod.
Councilor Doug Primmer said he loved the idea of a food pod, but had concerns about a private citizen making money from operations on city property.
Parks and recreation director Larry Fetter pointed out there is a precedent — the owners of the Tiki Hut at Butte Park are allowed to sell shaved ice on city property in exchange for caring for the splash park there. And Mayor David Drotzmann pointed out that Todd would be doing the city a service by managing the site for them.
Councilor Jackie Myers expressed concerns about the safety of the site. The concept that Spencer presented showed the vendors in a U-shape around the edge of the site, with an opening toward McKenzie Park and the post office. She said she worried children would leave the seating area and want to run across traffic to the park.
Spencer said the city could look at orienting the opening toward the other city-owned parking lot, across Southwest Third Street, instead and consider options for signs reminding people to slow down.
The city plans to install lighting and an electrical hookup on site so that each truck doesn’t have to bring a generator. The trucks would be required to move once a week. No more than two trucks selling the same type of cuisine would be allowed, in order to encourage variety.
Spencer said Tacos Garcia, currently at that location, is actually on private land just behind the city-owned lot. That owner would be free to sign a contract with the pod or stay in his current spot.
He suggested that the trucks in the pod be required to close at 8 p.m. since there are residences nearby, but councilors said the trucks should be allowed to stay open until 10 p.m. like the other food trucks in Hermiston.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement with Todd.
“I look forward to the food pod vendors we will get, and the variety,” Drotzmann said.
