HERMISTON — Hermiston Police Department called out the Oregon State Police bomb squad early Monday morning after an officer located a grenade inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said that he did not know yet whether the grenade was inert, but OSP will report back on its status after destroying it.
A few minutes after midnight, an officer stopped a 1992 Ford Explorer on West Beech Avenue. The driver fled on foot. After being unable to locate the driver, the officer checked the vehicle, where drugs, scales, a cellphone and grenade were found.
Per police protocol, the grenade was treated as possibly live and the area was blocked off, while OSP retrieved it and took it away for disposal.
HPD is working to determine who may have been the driver of the vehicle.
