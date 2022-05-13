HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston is planning to take over the management of the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center at the start of 2023.
This represents a change for EOTEC. The city had awarded a five-year contract to VenuWorks, an Iowa-based venue management company, to manage the center. This contract is set to expire at the end of 2022. According to City Manager Byron Smith, the contract gives parties options to renew.
In its most recent meeting, Monday, May 9, the Hermiston City Council decided 7-0 not to renew the contract. There was one absence.
The city manager presented the case for the city managing EOTEC.
Smith passed out EOTEC’s budget to council members at the meeting, showing total expenses for fiscal year 2022-23 to be $587,950. He said the city could run the event center and roughly break even.
“We’ve been pleased with a great relationship with the local staff here from VenuWorks, but I think our challenges have been more with the corporate side, particularly on the financial reporting and different things we’ve wanted from them,” he said.
He added there is “potential that we can go after them for breach of contract.”
However, he expressed, the company had understandable struggles due to the pandemic. For its part, VenuWorks was able to build a staff, a problem when the city had tried it previously, according to Smith.
EOTEC is back from pandemic
Prior to a vote to not renew the VenuWorks contract, Al Davis, EOTEC general manager, gave an update about the state of EOTEC. He said before the coronavirus pandemic, the center had a full calendar of events. This soon changed, as only 43 of 173 scheduled events actually occurred in 2020.
In 2021, he said, EOTEC obtained grants to help keep it afloat and add to the facility and certain events.
This year, Davis told the council, EOTEC has 177 event days booked. He said this puts the center in a spot similar to where it was prior to the pandemic. More events are expected, he said.
EOTEC staff OK with change
Looking forward to 2023, the city of Hermiston is planning to retain EOTEC’s three full-time employees. And those employees on May 11 said they are fine with this arrangement.
Davis said he is not a long-term VenuWorks employee, as he started with the company when he was hired to be the EOTEC general manager. He moved to Hermiston from Kansas to take the job, and he said he had not heard of the company prior to his application.
“VenuWorks has been very good to me and good to my family,” he said. “I don’t have any hard feelings about VenuWorks. I think they’re a good company to work for.”
He said that Hermiston may have future dealings with the company, especially when it comes to naming rights and future events.
Davis, operations manager Brian Rust and office manager Jennifer Oswald said they do not have negative feelings about joining city staff at the end of the VenuWorks contract.
“I just like working here, period,” Oswald said. “I don’t care, really, who runs it, I guess. It’s really more of a lifestyle than a job, so I really like it here.”
