HERMISTON — The Hermiston Warming Station is now open.
Director Teesie Hill had announced earlier in November the station's opening could be delayed due to lack of volunteers, but the emergency shelter was able to get enough volunteers to open for the season on Wednesday.
The warming station at 1075 S. Highway 395 will open each evening through the end of February, regardless of temperature. Check-in is from 7:30-9 p.m.
