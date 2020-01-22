HERMISTON — The Hermiston Warming Station has announced a new series of volunteer training sessions after the emergency shelter had to stay closed on Sunday due to insufficient volunteers.
Volunteers must be 18 or older and pass a background check. After completing one of the sessions, they will have access to an online schedule to sign up for any open shifts on any dates they are interested in.
Training sessions, held at the warming station at 1075 S. Highway 395, will be as follows:
- Friday, 6-7 p.m.
- Saturday, 3-4 p.m.
- Sunday, 9-10 a.m.
- Monday, 6-7 p.m.
- Tuesday, 5-6 p.m.
- Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.
- Jan. 30, 5-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.