HERMISTON — The opening of a new Holiday Inn Express in 2017 kicked off a transformation of one of Hermiston’s most visible intersections, bridging the city’s east-west divide.
On Monday, the city was awarded Urban Renewal Project of the Year by the Oregon Economic Development Association for its work in building a festival street and supporting the $7 million hotel and other private development downtown.
“These projects have changed the face of downtown Hermiston for the better, combining public planning and private investment to create a more attractive and cohesive core,” Mayor Dave Drotzmann said in a statement.
The hotel property on the corner of Hermiston Avenue and Highway 395 was a former Tum-a-Lum Lumber yard. According to a news release, the city of Hermiston invested $80,000 in assisting the developer with moving a sewer main and vacating an adjacent portion of West Ridgeway Avenue. The Hermiston Urban Renewal Agency then awarded the hotel $36,000 in facade grants.
Local developer Mitch Myers sold the yard to Holiday Inn, and after the hotel was built he developed properties around it, including the Maxwell Event Center, Maxwell Pavilion, landscaped parking and the addition of a second kitchen to the Hermiston Brewing Company in order to cater to the hotel and event center. The city provided assistance to some of those projects, according to the release, including a $10,000 grant for parking development in exchange for public use of the lot.
The city also constructed a $1 million festival street a block away, which has hosted events this summer, such as MelonFest and SpudFest. Next to the festival street, a private business recently opened the Union Club coffee shop and bar, assisted by a $10,000 facade grant from the urban renewal agency.
The projects fell in line with results from a 2015 “Livable Hermiston” community study, which included the need for more event space, restaurants and hotels.
The Oregon Economic Development Association is a statewide nonprofit that supports economic development professionals. The city of Hermiston was recognized at its annual conference in Salem.
