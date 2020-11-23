HERMISTON — A Hermiston woman was arrested Saturday, Nov. 21, after police found her passed out in the driver’s seat of a illegally parked vehicle.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Marcum discovered Ruby Sanders, 45, passed out in a vehicle that was parked illegally at Short Stop on East Punkin Center Road and Highway 207 in Hermiston.
Marcum knocked on the window with no response. He also banged on the top of the car and she moved, opened her eyes and gained consciousness.
When questioned, Sanders admitted that she was using methamphetamine and told Marcum she had more drugs in her purse. She also said there was a warrant out for her arrest. Dispatch confirmed a felony no bail warrant out of the Oregon State Parole Board.
Sanders identified her purse and the drugs and paraphernalia Marcum found, including multiple baggies and containers with approximately 40 grams of meth, a quantity of M-30 pills (fentanyl), small baggies with brown heroin, a digital scale, small Ziploc baggies and $593 in cash.
Sanders was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on the felony warrant, along with charges for possession and delivery of all three substances.
