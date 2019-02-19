Veronica Rivera of Hermiston will spend six months in federal prison after she was sentenced on Tuesday for selling fentanyl.
According to federal court documents, Rivera, 46, was part of a drug trafficking organization the Drug Enforcement Administration and local Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team investigated in October 2017. The organization was distributing small blue pills pressed to look like oxycodone 30 milligram tablets, but the pills contained fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance.
A DEA agent wrote in court records that a confidential source met Rivera on two separate occasions in March of 2018 in Hermiston, and she sold them 167 pills.
Rivera was charged with two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. She pleaded guilty to one count, asked for five years probation and 250 hours of community service and she agreed to forfeit $5,000. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon asked for Rivera to serve 15 months in prison with three years of supervised release and a $100 fee.
Rivera has several charges of drug possession in Umatilla County, including possession of methamphetamine in 2014.
