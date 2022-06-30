The former site of Rogers Toyota in Hermiston is under new ownership. Good Shepherd Health Care System on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, announced it plans to build a new urgent care facility at the Highway 395 location.
Good Shepherd Health Care System/Contributed Photo
HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System announced it plans to build a new, state-of-the-art urgent care facility at a former auto dealer site in Hermiston.
The local hospital and health care provider announced it closed in June on the purchase of the former Rogers Toyota property off Highway 395 in Hermiston.
“Good Shepherd is expanding its footprint to better serve this great community,” according to Brian Sims, GSHCS president and CEO. “We are in the early planning stages of constructing a whole new urgent care that provides one-stop care for our patients that need it.”
Caitlin Cozad, Good Shepherd public relations director, said the total investment for purchase and development of the facility is around $10 million. The project is in the design phase, she emphasized, with construction planning in early development.
Good Shepherd plans to break ground at the site sometime this fall, once the building is demolished.
“This will be a fully-supported urgent care, with diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, right in the heart of Hermiston,” Sims stated in the press release. “We intend this location to offer much more convenience, efficiency and space to better serve our patients.”
Hospital administrators aim to open the new urgent care in October 2023, when the facility on Elm Street relocates to the Highway 395 site.
“We will have the same amazing providers and staff,” according to Sims, “but a more robust facility to take care of you quickly and efficiently, so that you can get right back to your work and family.”
The Toyota dealership in December 2020 moved into a new 30,000-square-foot building on the corner of Highway 395 and Punkin Center Road, about 1 mile north of its previous location.
