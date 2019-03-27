HERMISTON — Hermiston High School will have some changes to its administration next year. Starting in July, assistant principal Scott Depew will move to the district office, and current dean of students Blaine Braithwaite will take his place.
Depew will start a new role as the director of secondary instruction, overseeing instructional programs and services for sixth through 12th grades. Superintendent Tricia Mooney said historically, assistant superintendent Bryn Browning has overseen curriculum and instruction for all grades, but Depew's role will allow her to focus on kindergarten through fifth grade curriculum.
Mooney said while Depew's position is a new one for the district, they are not adding an administrator position to their budget. An administrative position was vacated at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year when Operations Director Brad Wayland abruptly resigned his position, and Mooney said with Depew's new role, the number of administrators will stay the same.
Braithwaite will step into the assistant principalship after one year in Hermiston. Previously, he spent 21 years teaching in the Stanfield School District.
Depew has been an assistant principal in Hermiston since 2015. Hermiston High School is now looking to fill the dean of students position.
