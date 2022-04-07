UMATILLA COUNTY — For public transit agencies across Eastern Oregon, rising gas prices are a double=edged sword.
The high global price of oil means Oregonians are paying an average of $4.68 per gallon to keep their vehicles fueled, according to AAA. While public transportation agencies in Umatilla and Morrow counties haven’t yet seen data for March, they’re starting to see some anecdotal evidence that residents might be hopping on a bus more often to avoid paying the price at the pump.
J.D. Tovey, who oversees Kayak Public Transit as the planning director for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said he expects Kayak to see a bump in March based on an increase in inquiries about routes and schedules. Pendleton finance director Linda Carter said she’s noticed more of her employees have started riding on the city’s Let’er Bus public transit instead of driving to work.
It’s a welcome rebound after a couple of tough years for public transit. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tovey said Kayak lost about two-thirds of its ridership between 2019 and 2020, recovering slightly in 2021 but still nowhere near pre-pandemic levels.
While some residents might seek refuge from high gas prices in public transportation, buses aren’t shielded from the rising cost of fuel themselves. Katie Imes, the transportation coordinator for Morrow County, said her proposed budget for the next fiscal year will be larger in anticipation of higher fuel prices.
Carter said the city doesn’t just cover 100% of the fuel costs associated with Let’er Bus, but also provides reimbursements for its subsidized taxi ticket program for disabled and low-income residents. The city’s taxi ticket contractor, Elite Taxi, covers its own fuel costs up to $2 per gallon, but the city is required to reimburse Elite an additional 25 cents for every 50 cents above that $2 threshold.
Tovey said the CTUIR has explored adding vehicles that run on electricity or alternative fuels to its fleet, but even if the tribes acquire the vehicles and develop the infrastructure to sustain them, they likely would run on Kayak’s intra-city routes, such as the Hermiston Area Regional Transit, which Kayak operates on behalf of the city of Hermiston.
Pendleton, Morrow County and Kayak all run on a fare-free system, meaning they can’t pass on increased operational costs to riders. Instead, all three agencies rely on the State Transportation Improvement Fund — a payroll tax funded program that helps pay for local public transportation — and a series of state and federal grants. While all three expressed confidence they could absorb the costs with their funding, Tovey said he wants to continue to track his budget once pandemic relief money runs out.
Besides rising fuel prices, local public transportation agencies are facing other economic challenges. A worker-friendly labor market means the agencies are raising salaries to compete for drivers. And supply chain issues mean acquiring new buses is a much more difficult prospect.
That’s especially a challenge for Morrow County and Kayak. Morrow County’s bus service, The Loop, operates as a dial-a-ride that transports residents throughout the county and once-per-week trips to Hermiston. Kayak runs regional routes that connect Pendleton with Hermiston, La Grande and Walla Walla.
Both agencies are prepared to partner on a fixed route that connects Hermiston with the Port of Morrow, but Tovey said its start is contingent on adding new buses to cover the route. Imes said she’s hopeful the route can start in 2023, but it could take much longer if they aren’t able to get buses delivered in time.
Public transportation in Umatilla and Morrow counties has grown considerably during the past decade, but in many places, owning a car remains necessary to access jobs and important services. Regardless of the price of gas, Imes said public transportation is important to the region.
“I know a lot of other people that live in rural Oregon, that live here because they love the lifestyle,” she said. “They don't want to be in the big cities. They want to be out in the country, and public transit should be available for all those people that decide to live in rural areas. They should have access to the same medical care, the same employment opportunities, the same shopping … and all those things that are more accessible in highly urban areas.”
