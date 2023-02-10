PENDLETON — A high-speed police chase Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Pendleton came to end with a crash and the arrest of a Eugene man.
Kurt Leroy Ness, 54, remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on misdemeanor and felony charges.
Oregon State Police reported its dispatch at about 2:40 p.m. began receiving reports of a white service pickup eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 193 going upward of 100 mph while cutting through traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder and coming close to crashing numerous times.
State police tried to stop the pickup near milepost 202 near Pendleton while it was going at approximately 100 mph. The driver did not yield, and OSP gave chase.
“The vehicle continued to drive with the same behavior,” according to OSP, until Umatilla Tribal Police set out spike strips near milepost 216. The spikes punctured at least one of the pickup’s tires, but the driver kept the pedal down.
But near milepost 220 on Cabbage Hill, the pickup slammed into a semitrailer, and came to a stop.
State police found the pickup was stolen out of The Dalles and reported the driver showed signs of impairment. State police arrested Ness for vehicle theft, reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance) and felony fleeing.
Ness also was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, before OSP booked him into the jail.
According to the state court records, Ness faces six preliminary misdemeanors of DUII, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two felony counts of fleeing police and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a preliminary probable cause hearing Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton.
