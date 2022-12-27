Water on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, floods Highway 37 near milepost 12 in Umatilla County. Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway between mileposts 8 and 20 to assess damage and begin cleanup.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
Oregon Department of Transportation crews the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, check out the flooding on Highway 37 near milepost 12. "We anticipate Highway 37 to remain closed most of the day," ODOT District 12 Manager Rich Lani said.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
Flooding on Highway 37 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. "We have identified a few places where the gravel shoulders have been washed out and the edge of the pavement is undermined" Rich Lani, ODOT District 12 manager said.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
Water on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, floods Highway 37 near milepost 12 in Umatilla County. Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway between mileposts 8 and 20 to assess damage and begin cleanup.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
Oregon Department of Transportation crews the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, check out the flooding on Highway 37 near milepost 12. "We anticipate Highway 37 to remain closed most of the day," ODOT District 12 Manager Rich Lani said.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
Flooding on Highway 37 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. "We have identified a few places where the gravel shoulders have been washed out and the edge of the pavement is undermined" Rich Lani, ODOT District 12 manager said.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
PENDLETON — Highway 37 is closed between mileposts 8 and 20 in Umatilla County while the Oregon Department of Transportation clears high water and mud that left the highway impassable Tuesday, Dec. 27.
“We will wait for flows to drop before we can safely evaluate any repairs and cleanup,” ODOT District 12 Manager Rich Lani said. “There are three vehicles stranded but all passengers are fine.”
Lani explained high river waters do not typically cause the conditions that occurred on Highway 37, but rather debris-strewn hills and draining wheat fields were responsible.
“There are a lot of fields out there, and this isn't uncommon when you get all that snow that melts really quickly on those fields,” Lani said. “You can get some pretty quick runoff.”
ODOT has dispatched crews to assess the damage and begin clean-up and repair operations.
"Crews from Hermiston and from Pendleton are working both ends of the highway to clear it," District Manager Paul Howland said. "The flooding has brought six to seven inches of mud across parts of the road from the creek, ditches and pastures."
Lani reported waters began receding on Highway 37, but ODOT anticipated the highway will remain closed most of the day.
"We still don't know the extent of the damage," he said, "but have identified a few places where the gravel shoulders have been washed out and the edge of the pavement is undermined."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.