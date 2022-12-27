PENDLETON — Highway 37 is closed between mileposts 8 and 20 in Umatilla County while the Oregon Department of Transportation clears high water and mud that left the highway impassable Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“We will wait for flows to drop before we can safely evaluate any repairs and cleanup,” ODOT District 12 Manager Rich Lani said. “There are three vehicles stranded but all passengers are fine.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.