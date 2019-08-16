MILTON-FREEWATER — Voters in and around Milton-Freewater get to decide if they want to support an ambulance service at a higher tax rate.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing Friday morning in the small town’s library to consider putting the matter on the ballot. Ambulance district board members said they now want a rate of $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value to generate $736,000 a year.
Property owners there now pay a rate of 25 cents per $1,000 in assessed value to the ambulance service district, which contracts with Milton-Freewater Emergency Medical Service, a private company. The district’s board was seeking to increase the rate to $1.40 per assessed value. District treasurer George White said the board crunched the numbers and voted Monday on the $1.10 rate.
The board also changed the name of the district to Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District.
Kaila Rodishiero Gibson spoke in favor of the district’s proposal. She said the service saves lives.
“We cannot go without an ambulance services in this district,” she said.
County Commissioner George Murdock said he did not think state law allowed a void in ambulance service and noted the city of Milton-Freewater does not want to take on that responsibility. Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall confirmed that.
The county board voted 3-0 in favor of putting the matter on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Ambulance district vice president Wes Koklichi said the work now shifts to convincing voters to support the tax increase for services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.