Area creeks and streams are on the rise as rising temperatures accelerate the snow melt.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a flash flood warning Tuesday for Lower Hinton Creek in Morrow County. John Bowles, the county undersheriff and emergency manager, said so far there was no flooding there, but the situation is under close watch.
“We have guys checking daily, including a patrol deputy and a fire chief,” he said. “We have sand bags ready to go just in case.”
Hydrologist Marilyn Lohmann with the National Weather Service said high temperatures by the end of the week could be in the mid 50s to lower 60s, with overnight lows above freezing. That contributes to a faster melt filling creeks and streams.
“At this time, we’re not expecting any flooding on the larger rivers,” she said.
The warmth should be enough to melt off the remaining patches of ice and snow in the lower and mid elevations. The chance for flooding may increase later in the weekend, as a weather system moves through with light rain, according to the Weather Service’s hydrologic outlook for southeast Washington and northeast Oregon. Snow levels Friday should be in 6,000-7,000 foot elevations but drop to 4,500-5,500 feet Saturday.
Ground conditions also play a role, according to the report. Some :
“While the ground is not frozen over much of the region, the increased runoff will likely fill small ditches and storm drains. There may be some local areas still have frozen soils near the surface. This will keep melt water from soaking in and may result in local areas of lowland flooding, water over roads and basement flooding.”
Lohmann said higher stream flows start in the late afternoon or early evening, and she advised folks near streams to be wary and ready in case of flooding.
The higher flows look to continue in the coming weeks, she said, and in particular the next few days. Cooler, more normal temperatures could return early next week, she said, but this cycle of warming and cooling probably plays out a few more times this spring.
