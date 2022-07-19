HERMISTON — The gas line break Tuesday, July 19, north of Hermiston could keep a portion of Highway 395 closed for as long as four days.
Oregon Department of Transportation at 12:45 p.m. first reported Highway 395 was closed at mile point 0.7 near the intersection of Highway 730 due to a broken gas line. Later in the day, ODOT reported the gas company estimated repairs could take one to four days, depending on what is needed to fix the line.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation notice for the area North of Hermiston due to gas leaking from the broken line.
Residents between Power City Road and Margaret Avenue and from Highway 395 to Lind Road needed to evacuate to the southwest for their safety, the sheriff’s office urged.
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to the crisis.
ODOT advised people to avoid the north end of 395 and use alternate routes. The agency also reported it would would provide updates as information became available. The sheriff’s office also advised it will provide updates as soon as possible.
To check the status of the closure, visit TripCheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368 for updates. Outside of Oregon, call 503-588-2941.
