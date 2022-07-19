HERMISTON — The gas line break Tuesday, July 19, north of Hermiston could keep a portion of Highway 395 closed for as long as four days.

Oregon Department of Transportation at 12:45 p.m. first reported Highway 395 was closed at mile point 0.7 near the intersection of Highway 730 due to a broken gas line. Later in the day, ODOT reported the gas company estimated repairs could take one to four days, depending on what is needed to fix the line.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.