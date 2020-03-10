ELGIN — The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to close much of Highway 204 from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday to allow for a culvert repair.
The closure will run from milepost 37, about 4 miles northwest of Elgin, to Weston, a distance of about 35 miles. Highway 204 also is known as the Tollgate Highway.
Additional information is available at Tripcheck.com.
