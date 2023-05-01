MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater died Saturday afternoon, April 29, while trying to cross the Walla Walla River near Harris Park, southeast of Milton-Freewater.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported Kerry Alan Ronald Ganson, 46, was the victim of drowning in the river.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, its dispatch center at approximately 1:55 p.m. April 29 received a report of a body floating down the Walla Walla River near Harris Park Bridge. The caller reported bystanders pulled the person from the water and were performing CPR on him.
Paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately the same time as Sheriff's Sgt. Adam Gregory. Paramedics took over medical procedures.
Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff's office, and he died at the scene.
Authorities later identified the body as Ganson. A friend of his arrived and reported they had been hiking up the south fork of the Walla Walla River about a mile or so east of Harris Park Campground. The friend stated Ganson was attempting to cross the river when the current swept him off his feet.
Ganson began to float down the river and the friend lost sight of him. The friend ran down the trail, back to his vehicle, and drove to the Harris Park Bridge (about 2½ to 3 miles) where the people had pulled Ganson out of the river and began CPR.
The sheriff's office reported it notified Ganson's relatives and the body is with Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater.
