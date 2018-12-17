The Umatilla County Historical Society has a little more green as it heads toward Umatilla Gold.
The society announced Monday that it has secured a $15,000 grant from the Autzen Foundation, a grant that will go toward the installation of its new exhibit, Umatilla Gold: The History of Wheat in Umatilla County.
The more than $350,000 interactive exhibit will trace the history of local wheat from prehistoric times to modern day. The exhibit is set to open in August.
The historical society obtained the grant through Eastern Oregon Business Source, a business consulting company.
The Autzen Foundation is a Portland nonprofit that specializes in awarding grants to to social service, arts and culture, educational, environmental, and youth-centered organizations.
