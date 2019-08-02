PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Historical Society recently replaced the roof on its Community Thrift Shop building thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Pendleton Foundation Trust.
The grant was written by Eastern Oregon Business Source Community Development Coordinator Karen Willis and was matched in a donation from Mike and Jill Thorne. Tom and Patti Winn also contributed a donation to the project.
The Community Thrift Shop moved to its 138 SE Court Ave. downtown location in 2015 and has since undergone rebranding efforts to be labeled as a boutique shop with resale prices.
“Our community thrift shop generates a significant portion of the Historical Society’s annual revenue and helps to insure Umatilla County history is told and retold,” board president Tom Winn said in the release.
The grant came from the Pendleton Foundation Trust, which is a nonprofit founded in 1928 that’s focused on assisting, encouraging and promoting the general well-being of Pendleton residents.
A plaque honoring the Trust’s previous contributions to the shop already hung outside the building and will now be replaced to recognize both donations.
Pendleton’s Royal Crown Roofing worked on the project and also replaced a skylight for free after it was found to be in need of repair during the project.
